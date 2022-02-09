Sweet elderly couple holding hands as they board flight is a heartwarming watch

Many people have grown up listening to tales of everlasting love. But when you see real life examples of it, then there is nothing like it. This Reels video that was shared on Instagram, shows a couple who do not limit themselves to their age, but continue to hold hands in the sweetest and most lovable way possible.

The video opens to show that the person recording it is standing at the entrance of an airplane. An elderly couple can be seen holding each other's hands as they slowly walk towards the entrance of the airplane. The video was shared by Sneha Yadav who had originally posted the video on her story. After getting several requests, she posted it as a Reels video as well.

The share was complete with a caption that reads, “I just love having such adorable passengers on board. Small thing but such a great lesson for our generation. Whenever I see such young couples holding hands it's such an adorable and overwhelming experience.”

Watch the adorable video right here:

This heartwarming video was posted on Instagram around 7 days ago. Since then, it has gone viral and received more than 4.8 million views. It has also accumulated several sweet comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this cute couple and their moment of silent but powerful bonding.

“Yes, actually in this generation of celebrity couples rather I love seeing old age couples enjoying food in restaurant,” posted an Instagram user. “It’s the little things in life!” posted another individual. “Rituals, everybody should follow,” commented a third. “This is absolutely adorable,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?