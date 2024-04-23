Swiggy delivery agent goes the extra mile, buys painkiller Meftal-Spas for woman experiencing ‘sharp cramps’

A woman was feeling ‘sharp cramps’ but couldn’t walk to the pharmacy to get a painkiller. Since online delivery services weren’t working in her area, she ordered food from Swiggy and requested the delivery agent to bring a strip of Meftal-Spas, which is known to ease menstrual pain. To her surprise, the delivery agent went above and beyond to help the woman in need. The painkiller that the Swiggy agent delivered with the food order upon the woman's request. (X/@NandiniRavita)

“I had sharp cramps and couldn’t walk to the medical store, so ordered food on @Swiggy and asked the delivery agent if he could buy me a medicine. He was really kind enough to get me one. I made sure to tip him and thank him for his kindness,” wrote Nandini Tank on X.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the picture shared on the microblogging platform, Tank ordered food from a restaurant at 10:58 pm. She also shared the strip of the medicine that the delivery agent got for her.

Here’s what the woman posted online:

The post was shared on April 21. It has since then accumulated over 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the post below:

“That’s very kind of him,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow! I am impressed.”

“This is so nice,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I was planning to do the same yesterday. Lol.”

“That’s amazing,” wrote a fifth.

In November 2023, the Indian government issued an alert regarding Meftal-Spas- a common medication used to alleviate menstrual pain. The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) cautioned people to consult with their doctor before taking the medicine as it contains mefenamic acid, which can trigger adverse reactions such as DRESS syndrome. DRESS syndrome is a serious medical condition that can cause skin rash, high body temperature, swollen lymph nodes, and internal organ damage, including the liver, kidneys, and heart.