Tale of baby elephant who survived beating all the odds will leave you emotional

The video of the baby elephant posted on Instagram makes for an wonderful watch.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a baby elephant.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 03:18 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust often takes to Instagram to share various stories of elephants. Involved with rescue and rehabilitation of the gentle giants, the Insta page of this rescue centre is filled with posts that may leave people emotional. There is now a latest edition to that list and it is the tale of a baby elephant named Choka.

“Meet Choka! He may be the smallest elephant at our Nairobi Nursery, but already he has overcome enormous tragedy. After his mother died in the drought, Choka was found huddled by her side. His condition had failed alongside his mother’s, and we had to fight hard to bring him back from the brink,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they explained more about the hardships this adorable creature faced. "Choka’s name means “exhausted” in Swahili. He was rescued at a challenging time, as many elephants succumbed to desperately dry conditions. It feels all the more special that this lion-hearted little calf beat the odds and is so full of life today. Despite the personal loss he suffered, Choka has embraced his new family with gusto and can always be found at the heart of the Nursery herd.” they added.

Take a look at the video showcasing the little elephant's antics:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has gathered more than 30,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“I love his little reverse, then charge.... Gimme the camera," wrote an Instagram user. “Sweet angel,” posted another. “Beautiful,” shared a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video showing the adorable baby elephant?

