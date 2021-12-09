‘Talking’ dogs have a funny argument that leaves netizens in splits. Watch

When two “sassy huskies,” Eva and Ranger have an argument in doggo language, it’s almost impossible to not laugh out loud. This video posted on Instagram, shows a set of ‘talking’ doggos who can be seen having quite a heated argument. There’s even a clear winner at the end.

The Instagram page dedicated to this doggo duo, is famous for posting human-like conversations between them with the help of text inserts. This video, however, opens to show Ranger the dog, sitting on his bed and shouting at Eva. “Fluff off,” reads the text accompanying this. To the viewers’ utter surprise, Eva replies by saying “no,” and it oddly sounds like it.

He then throws his ball at her which she simply picks up and makes the best of the situation. “Looks like Eva won this one,” reads the caption accompanying this adorable dog video. Ranger then gets a bit ‘pupset.’ “His little face when she steals his ball,” the caption continues.

Watch it here:

Since being posted around five hours ago, this video has made netizens laugh out loud and go ‘aww’ at the same time. It has so far garnered more than 4,000 likes and several reactions.

“OMG I can’t with these two. I wanna take them home,” commented an Instagram user. “Eva was so proud of herself,” pointed out another. “If these huskies don’t have a YouTube channel, they need one and I’d subscribe to it and click on notifications,” posted a third.

