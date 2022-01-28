Teacher shares Twitter thread about stranger's kindness, post wins hearts

The posts that capture the random kindness of strangers often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Those are the wholesome shares that may almost instantly uplift your mood too. Case in point, this Twitter thread by a teacher about a stranger paying for the doughnuts she bought for her students.

Twitter user Maria Iorlano posted about this sweet encounter. “The most amazing thing happened to me this morning, and I just have to share…I was walking to my school - arms full of classroom supplies and doughnuts for my students - when a man approached me with a gentle “excuse me, miss” to get my attention,” she wrote. In the next few tweets she added how the man asked her if she is a teacher and upon knowing she is, he placed a $50 bill on top of the doughnut boxes she was holding.

Take a look at the posts:

This, however, is not all. She also shared a few more tweets to convey how the sudden kindness left her speechless and happy.

The teacher's Twitter thread is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like this post on an Instagram page. “Hey Mr. Donut Angel Man from The Bronx, if you happen to see this, @mariaiorl and 2.6 million other people would like to thank you for this simple, yet very significant act of kindness,” they wrote while sharing the post.

The post, since being shared an hour ago, has gathered more than 22,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wow. This is possibly one of the best Twitter threads out there,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg I love this story!!! God bless good people still walking this Earth,” posted another. “Spreading joy is what he did. It’s beautiful!” shared a third.

“It was a nice gesture, but the real hero was the teacher who went out of her way, spent her money and time (which is money) on getting the doughnuts in the first place. Let’s not forget that!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the sweet story?

