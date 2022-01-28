Teacher shares Twitter thread about stranger's kindness, post wins hearts

The posts that capture the random kindness of strangers often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Those are the wholesome shares that may almost instantly uplift your mood too. Case in point, this Twitter thread by a teacher about a stranger paying for the doughnuts she bought for her students.

Twitter user Maria Iorlano posted about this sweet encounter. “The most amazing thing happened to me this morning, and I just have to share…I was walking to my school - arms full of classroom supplies and doughnuts for my students - when a man approached me with a gentle “excuse me, miss” to get my attention,” she wrote. In the next few tweets she added how the man asked her if she is a teacher and upon knowing she is, he placed a $50 bill on top of the doughnut boxes she was holding.

Take a look at the posts:

The most amazing thing happened to me this morning, and I just have to share…



I was walking to my school - arms full of classroom supplies and doughnuts for my students - when a man approached me with a gentle “excuse me, miss” to get my attention. 1/6 — Maria Iorlano (@Mariaiorl) January 28, 2022

This man, this stranger, then proceeded to place a $50 bill on top of the doughnut boxes in my arms. He said he wanted to pay for the kid's treats...and then he thanked me. 3/6 — Maria Iorlano (@Mariaiorl) January 28, 2022

This, however, is not all. She also shared a few more tweets to convey how the sudden kindness left her speechless and happy.

He turned back and waved, knocking me out of my stupor and reminding me that I had been talking to my mom, as I do every morning, just before our interaction. I put my headphones back in and told her what happened as I walked the rest of the way to my school. 5/6 — Maria Iorlano (@Mariaiorl) January 28, 2022

In the unlikely event that this story makes its way around the internet, I hope this gentleman sees it and takes joy from knowing that his random act of kindness will be used to make a bunch of middle school kids in the Bronx very happy.



Sometimes angels do walk among us. 6/6 — Maria Iorlano (@Mariaiorl) January 28, 2022

The teacher's Twitter thread is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like this post on an Instagram page. “Hey Mr. Donut Angel Man from The Bronx, if you happen to see this, @mariaiorl and 2.6 million other people would like to thank you for this simple, yet very significant act of kindness,” they wrote while sharing the post.

The post, since being shared an hour ago, has gathered more than 22,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wow. This is possibly one of the best Twitter threads out there,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg I love this story!!! God bless good people still walking this Earth,” posted another. “Spreading joy is what he did. It’s beautiful!” shared a third.

“It was a nice gesture, but the real hero was the teacher who went out of her way, spent her money and time (which is money) on getting the doughnuts in the first place. Let’s not forget that!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the sweet story?

