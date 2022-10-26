Teacher’s musical way of teaching English alphabets to kids wows people

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning,” years ago Brad Henry shared these words and they still stand true. In fact, a video was recently shared online that shows how a good teacher can get creative to teach their students. Shared on Instagram, the video has won people’s hearts. There is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of Mableton. “Dance party with Mr. Brian!” they wrote while sharing the video. The wonderful clip shows the teacher dancing and singing with students while teaching them English alphabets. What’s amazing to watch in the video is how the students are enjoying the class too.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Those kids will remember that for a long time to come. Nice job!,” posted an Instagram user. “Great job,” expressed another. “I love this for all the kids that get to experience Mr. Brian. He looks like the perfect type of person to teach our young ones. Especially so little,” commented a third. “I wanna be in HIS class!!! Go Mr. Brian!,” wrote a fourth.