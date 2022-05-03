Teacher’s song about precautions to take during brutal heatwave wows people

Many parts of the country are reeling under severe heatwave and it has become important for people to take measures to keep themselves safe. Many are also taking to social media to share advisories on things to do and not to do during this dangerously hot weather. Amid those, a video of a song by a teacher has won people’s hearts. The clip shows him explaining the precautions that his students should take through a song.

The video was posted on the Twitter handle called Teachers of Bihar. In the caption they shared how it has become important to teach children about the ways in which they can protect themselves from the heatwave. They also added that the teacher seen in the video is named Baidyanath Rajak and he teaches at Girls School Maldah, Hasanpur, Samastipur.

The video opens to show a teacher standing with his back towards a blackboard with the word loo written on it in Hindi. The word, in Hindi, refers to dry, hot and dusty wind during summer. The teacher throughout the video, in a very lyrical way, teaches the students about the ways to keep themselves safe from loo.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been tweeted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,300 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“One thing is quite nice. This gentleman teacher is quite motivated and immersed in class room activities. Good going, master saheb. Excellent,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good teacher,” posted another. “Excellent way of teaching,” expressed a third.

