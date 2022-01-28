Telangana home guard risks his life, rescues dog stuck in flooded stream. Watch

A Telangana policeman is now being hailed as hero after a video showing him saving a dog was shared online. The clip captures him risking his own life to save the furry creature. There is a chance that after watching the video you will praise the man too.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted the video on Twitter. He shared a caption in Hindi while explaining the incident of the brave home guard named Mujeeb. He explained that when the guard noticed the dog stuck in a flooded stream, he stepped up to help the innocent soul. The video shows him perched atop the bucket of an excavator rescuing the animal from the overflowed waterbody.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8,100 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Example of 'beyond the call of duty' ...hats off to Mujeeb. Humanity at its all-encompassing best. “Amazing, adorable, and great work,” posted another. “Salute to this great man. God bless him,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

