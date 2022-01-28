Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana home guard risks his life, rescues dog stuck in flooded stream. Watch

The video of the Telangana home guard risking his life to rescue a dog was posted on Twitter by an IPS officer.
The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the Telangana home guard rescuing the dog.(Twitter/@ipskabra)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:01 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A Telangana policeman is now being hailed as hero after a video showing him saving a dog was shared online. The clip captures him risking his own life to save the furry creature. There is a chance that after watching the video you will praise the man too.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted the video on Twitter. He shared a caption in Hindi while explaining the incident of the brave home guard named Mujeeb. He explained that when the guard noticed the dog stuck in a flooded stream, he stepped up to help the innocent soul. The video shows him perched atop the bucket of an excavator rescuing the animal from the overflowed waterbody.

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8,100 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Example of 'beyond the call of duty' ...hats off to Mujeeb. Humanity at its all-encompassing best. “Amazing, adorable, and great work,” posted another. “Salute to this great man. God bless him,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

