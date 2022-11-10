Temjen Imna Along shares the plight of Nagaland farmers and how they overcame it

Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Tribal Affairs Nagaland, posted a video that showed how terrace farms grow rice. The video explains the farmers' struggles in the mountainous area while depicting them working in the fields. According to the clip, rice farming occupies about 80% of Nagaland's agricultural land. Further it demonstrates how the state's rugged terrain makes farming challenging. These crops are grown on terrace farms, which the inhabitants constructed by carving out the hills in a way that allows them to store the rainwater required to cultivate rice. At times, farmers also make use of bamboo pipes for farm irrigation.

This video clip is an excerpt from Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan on EPIC channel. In the post's caption, the minister wrote, "If your intention is good, then luck is your slave. If your karma is good, then there is Mathura Kashi in the house. Must watch the full video to understand the written line."

Take a look at the video below:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 35,000 times and has close to 3500 likes. Many tweeple have also commented on the video. One person wrote, "Avi Nagaland se wapas aaya hu, it was a wonderful time there, remember this geography pretty well (Just came back from Nagaland, it was a wonderful time there, remember this geography pretty well)." Another person said, "Thanks for providing a window to the charming beauty of Nagaland, would love to have the same about the other North East states as well." A third person added, "So true. You are a role model, an inspiration, a hope for many."

