The way this kid looks at his mom is melting hearts. Watch cute video

The video of the cute kid looking at his mom was shared on Reddit.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 11:45 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

At times we come across such videos that are too cute to handle. Case in point, this clip showcasing a kid and how he looks at his mother. There is a chance that the video will not only make you say aww but will also leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Originally posted on TikTok, the clip is now being re-shared on different platforms. Just like this post shared on Reddit. “The look that could melt any mama’s heart - it’s the Donald Duck outfit for us,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a baby sitting on a shopping cart. The words, “The way my nephew looks at his mom,” are also visible on the screen. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip.

The video has been shared a little over 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 11,000 upvotes and counting. It has also gathered several comments.

“Cuteness overload,” wrote a Reddit user. “He is adorable,” expressed another. “There is so much love in his eyes. What a sweetie,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

reddit video
Saturday, December 04, 2021
