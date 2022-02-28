There is a snow leopard hidden in this picture. Can you spot the big cat?

The pictures of leopards captured by wildlife photographers often make people go wow. Amid them, there are also those images that besides being amazing, also leave people scratching their heads. Those are the pictures that challenge people to find the animal hidden in the image in plain sight. Just like this post shared by photographer Saurabh Desai that contains the picture of a camouflaging snow leopard.

“These Snow Leopard images are reaching miles and I am glad people are having fun finding the Snow Leopard in this image,” he wrote while sharing the particular photograph along with a few other incredible pictures. He also added the hashtags #findthesnowleopard and #snowleopard.

Here is the first image that shows a leopard hidden in a rocky terrain. Take a look to see how quickly you can find the big cat:

The image shared on Instagram shows a snow leopard hiding in plain sight.(Insatgram/@saurabh_desai_photography)

Take a look at the post shared by the photographer to enjoy the other stunning pictures. There is a chance that the pictures will make you say wow – and that too repeatedly.

The post has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 2,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. A few also showcased their responses with emojis, especially fire or heart emoticons.

“So fabulous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. Several others showcased their expressions with this word too. “Perfect camouflage,” posted a third. “Amazing moments captured,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on these amazing images of the leopards? How long did it take you to spot the big cat in the first image?

