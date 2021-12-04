These before vs after adoption pics of cats and dogs will leave you emotional

If you are a regular user of Reddit, you must be aware of the wonderful subreddits dedicated to different pets, especially dogs and cats. Just like this subreddit called BeforeNAfterAdoption. As the name suggests, the group is all about people posting images showcasing their fur babies in the two different situations. Reddit has now posted an Instagram Stories highlighting some of the posts shared on the group and there is a chance that they will leave you emotional.

In the first slide about the adoption, they shared about Hazel, a stray cat who was rescued after being caught in a steel trap for about 5 days. The image, split into two parts, shows two pictures of the cat – one before she was adopted and the other after getting her forever home.



The next slide talks about a couple who adopted a dog named Buck.



Take a look at the other slides shared by Reddit. We would suggest you to keep a box of tissues nearby as the stories of the pets may leave you very emotional.

This slide is about a 10-year-old cat named the Little Man:



In this post, a human shares how their fur baby named Tom is growing into a ‘very handsome boy.’



And then there is this post about a sweet ‘pampered little prince. ’



This post about a foster pup will win your heart:



This is a heartwarming share:



In this Reddit post, a individual shares the story of a cat that was rescued after being dumped in an alley.



This post is about a dog named Luna:



