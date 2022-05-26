These cats’ love story might just be some major couple goals. Watch cute video

Love stories are always a delight to come across. But for the most part, we are used to reading and listening to ones among humans. But this time, a love story for the books has been found on Instagram. It is one between two adorable cats and has been shared by the human of these cats on the social media platform. And this video has been going viral for all the right reasons.

The text insert in the video reads, “The story of how my cats fell in love.” And that’s pretty much exactly what this video goes on to show. One of the cats can be seen waiting outside the door of the room where the other one is. “He’s been sitting here all day for weeks,” explains the caption to this cat video. One of the cats can be seen bringing his toys for the other cat as she heals from a surgery.

His dedication and unrelenting support towards the other cat has definitely won hearts all over Instagram. The two adorable fur babies can also be seen playing with their paws by sliding them under the door. By the end of the video, one can see how they finally meet for the first time and look like they have fallen instantly in love. “They are the cutest couple,” reads the caption that this cat video was shared on Instagram with.

This video will definitely leave you with a smile. Watch it here.

This adorable video has been shared on Instagram on May 13 and received over 1.7 million views on it already. It has also prompted several Instagram users to post cute comments.

“Now that’s a love story worth telling,” commented an individual. “They are the cutest couple now and still in love after a year,” posted the page dedicated to the cattos. “Love this! So incredibly adorable and sweet,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this love story? Aren’t the two felines giving you some serious couple goals?