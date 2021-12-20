Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / These cats sleep in a funny way with their legs up in the air. See pics
trending

These cats sleep in a funny way with their legs up in the air. See pics

These photos posted on Reddit show how these fluffy little cats sleep with their paws up in the air.
A cute cat sleeping with all four paws up in the air. (reddit/@i-want-to-be-rich-)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:41 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Getting cozy can look different for different people (or cats). Some may sleep on their backs while some on their sides. We all know that cats love their time to relax and sleep as much as humans do, if not more. 

These photos shared on Reddit go on to show how some of the furry balls of cuteness look like when they’re asleep. But these two cats sleep in a very funny way with their cute paws up in the air. The caption to the first picture reads, “Why does my cat sleep with her legs up in the air like this…”

Here’s how she sleeps:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on the subReddit r/cats around 17 hours ago, this photo has garnered almost 4,000 upvotes and several reactions from amused Redditors.

“Your cat feels comfortable with you,” commented an individual. “She must trust you a lot to show her stomach like this while sleeping,” commented another. “It’s the belly rub trap,” joked a third.

The second photo posted on the app shows a similar catto assuming a similar position. “How my cat sleeps,” reads the caption accompanying this photo where the cat is seen sleeping with all four paws up in the air.

Take a look:

Since being shared a day ago, this photo has gotten more than 1,500 upvotes and several reactions.

“You’re a very good cat parent: this posture means your cat feels safe,” pointed out a Redditor. “I want to be as relaxed as your cat,” commented another. “Kitty has belly alarm on, beware,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on these photos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats reddit
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP