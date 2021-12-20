These cats sleep in a funny way with their legs up in the air. See pics

Getting cozy can look different for different people (or cats). Some may sleep on their backs while some on their sides. We all know that cats love their time to relax and sleep as much as humans do, if not more.

These photos shared on Reddit go on to show how some of the furry balls of cuteness look like when they’re asleep. But these two cats sleep in a very funny way with their cute paws up in the air. The caption to the first picture reads, “Why does my cat sleep with her legs up in the air like this…”

Here’s how she sleeps:

Since being posted on the subReddit r/cats around 17 hours ago, this photo has garnered almost 4,000 upvotes and several reactions from amused Redditors.

“Your cat feels comfortable with you,” commented an individual. “She must trust you a lot to show her stomach like this while sleeping,” commented another. “It’s the belly rub trap,” joked a third.

The second photo posted on the app shows a similar catto assuming a similar position. “How my cat sleeps,” reads the caption accompanying this photo where the cat is seen sleeping with all four paws up in the air.

Take a look:

Since being shared a day ago, this photo has gotten more than 1,500 upvotes and several reactions.

“You’re a very good cat parent: this posture means your cat feels safe,” pointed out a Redditor. “I want to be as relaxed as your cat,” commented another. “Kitty has belly alarm on, beware,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on these photos?

