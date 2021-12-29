These cats sleep with their faces buried into surfaces, leave Reddit confused

Cats are some of the most interesting creatures that are often confusing for humans to figure out. What they do and how they do it, are sometimes a mystery to themselves as well! These pictures shared on Reddit show how these two cats prefer to sleep with their faces buried right into surfaces, be it beds, cushions or even their own paws.

The first catto is named Mozzarella and her human seems quite confused as to why she prefers to sleep with her face buried into a cushion. They even ask how it could possibly be a comfortable position to relax. “Please meet Mozzarella. She prefers to sleep with her face pressed against a sturdy surface. No one knows why,” reads the caption that accompanies this photo. It shows the cat fast asleep with her face buried in the cushion of a sofa.

Look at the funny cat photo here:

Shared around 18 hours ago on the subReddit r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat, this post has garnered more than 9,000 upvotes and several comments.

“Please tell Mozzarella I love her,” reads a comment from a Redditor. “My girl Cookie does this. It’s because her face gets cold,” pointed out another. “Our cats do this when it's too bright. Sometimes they will vocally protest until the lights are switched off or turned away. But when too sleepy to protest just sleep on face,” posted another.

The next set of photos were also shared on Reddit and the human, who also happens to be the original poster, wrote in the caption, “I’ll never understand how he’s comfortable…or how he breathes.”

Look at the cat sleeping right here:

Posted around 11 hours ago on the subReddit r/cats, this post has garnered more than 17,000 upvotes. It has also raked up many comments.

“My orange tabby does the same thing. I love it when he buries his face in my arm. It feels like the most trusting of the sleep positions to know there is no danger to be able to respond and see quickly,” reads a comment. “My cat does it too. I think he’s just trying to keep his nose warm. When he doesn’t sleep like this, he covers his nose with a paw,” commented another.

What do you think about how these cats sleep?

