Thief in Assam halts break-in attempt to cook khichdi, gets arrested

Assam Police often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From reminding people about pandemic-related safety precautions to educating them about cyber security to sharing news about the arrests they made, their posts are different. Now there is a latest inclusion to that list and it is about a thief who was arrested after he decided to cook khichdi during an break-in atte.

“The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your wellbeing. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol [Guwahati Police] is serving him some hot meals,” they wrote. The share is complete with an image.

Take a look at the post:

The tweet has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the share has gathered nearly 500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Next time he will order from swiggy while at 'work',” joked a Twitter user. “Whoever is handling your page is very witty kudos and way to go!! Best wishes,” posted another. “From Burglary to Cutlery,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post by Assam Police?

