This adorable conversation between a bride and groom on their wedding day will win your heart. Watch

One’s wedding is definitely one of the most important days of one's life. And the memories of this day are definitely ones to cherish for a lifetime. This is pretty much the reason why people choose to hire photographers and/or videographers to capture their special day and the million smaller moments that come with it. And the video of one such sweet moment shared between the bride and groom on their wedding day has been going viral on Instagram.

The video has been captured by a videographer who goes by the name Visual Rose Films on Instagram. It opens to show the bride and the groom during their wedding day where she can be seen wearing a beautiful white gown and he can be seen in a black suit. Both of them can be heard and seen conversing in the cutest and most adorable way ever.

They can be heard telling each other how smitten they are with how the other is looking on their big day. The groom even admits to having shed a tear looking at how lovely his bride looks. This video from their wedding has been shared on Instagram with the caption that reads, “Love capturing sweet moments like this.” It was followed by a few emojis of hearts.

Take a look at this viral wedding video below:

This video was shared on Instagram on April 13 and has gone viral ever since. Till now, the video has received over 4.5 million views and several comments from people who simply couldn't get enough of this adorable couple on their wedding day.

An Instagram user wrote, “I love the innocence.” “This is so pure and wholesome,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Oh such a lovely couple! I wanna have what they have.” “Imagine being so relaxed at your own wedding, only happens when you’re truly comfortable with your other half,” posted yet another.

This article has been written with credit to and permission from Visual Rose Films.

What are your thoughts on this sweet conversation between the bride and groom on their wedding day?