This animal dispensary In Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused, and ailing animals

Humans have the capacity to be the most benevolent species but in contrast to that our race has rather taken advantage of our intelligence to abuse and disregard the animal kind at large. Each day millions of animals are in pain or losing their life over our atrocities. But there are still there are people out there who are sensitive and sensible enough to care for these poor, mute souls. Of them is a dispensary in Chennai that has been saving hundreds and thousands of animals.

The Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, an outreach program for animal welfare run by the Theosophical Society in Besant Nagar, Chennai has proved to be a safe haven for animals for almost 30 years now.

The Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary

It was once run by the Blue Cross. But then poor maintenance and inadequate care made it unsuitable to function effectively. This is when Shravan Krishnan, popular animal rights activist and founder of Hotel For Dogs, was offered the job to make the shelter work again. Since then, they’ve rebranded the shelter’s name to BMAD and increased the size of the shelter to house more dogs, cats, pigs, kites, and other animals.

At present, there are 250 in-patient animals in there that are taken care of by 7 veterinarians who handle birth control surgery, tumor removal, amputations, etc. The center also has volunteers dropping in every week to groom the animals.

Besides this, the dispensary also handles cases of wound cases, tick fever, operations for animals such as cats, horses, donkeys, cows, bulls, and more. They provide fluids and medicines needed for recovery for cases that aren’t treatable by vaccines.

There is also a large animal wing where abused animals are given a second chance at a happy life, with complete freedom, health care, shelter, and nutritious food at regular intervals during the day.

There has been an outbreak of Parvovirus cases in the city following which 15-20 parvo cases were spotted at the facility on daily basis. Parvo is a dangerous disease, puppies being the most susceptible. To prevent the same, recently they conducted a free parvovirus vaccination drive for the dogs.

But to their dismay, most animals at the facility have been abandoned near its gates at different points. For those of you interested in adopting, there are plenty of dogs and cats at the shelter that needs homes and they are all in good health.

“They are doing a great service to those animals. I went there to adopt one dog. While returning, I got two. They treat the dogs in a genuine way. I like their service a lot. I suggest people who love dogs, don’t go for the high breed. Go for the dogs which need more love and affection. You’ll get that here in this place,” said a person who adopted from BMAD.

They also have an outpatient clinic and the fees charged are nominal and most of the treatment is free of cost.

You can also send in monetary support to help sustain the facility.

This story was first published in Life Beyond Numbers.