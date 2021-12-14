Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This baby stopped crying as soon as she got a puppy on her lap. Watch cute video

The video shows how a baby girl stops crying when she is handed a puppy as adorable as she is. 
This cute baby started smiling instead of crying when she was handed a puppy. (Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 10:57 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show interactions between babies and pets, be it cats or dogs, are always heartwarming to watch. This video of a baby girl being upset and crying for a while until she gets a puppy is perhaps one of those cute videos that will simply make your day.

This video opens to show a baby cooing and crying for a bit. The people around her and the one recording the video as well, seem to be quite concerned about how they will get her to calm down. Soon enough, they hand this baby a puppy and gently place it on her lap. She too, takes notice of this cute little creature on her lap who is equally adorable and tiny as she is. Lo and behold, the baby stops crying and starts smiling and giggling instead.

The video clip was shot in Timpson, Texas in the United States. “Isn’t that a sweet puppy? You love the puppy, sweet baby,” said the person recording the video. The furry little puppy too, was seen sitting calmly, held by the happy baby.

Watch the cute baby video here:

What do you think about this video?

