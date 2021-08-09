Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

“So sweet, the little smile when they look at each other,” wrote a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The image shows the two siblings cuddling.(Reddit)

Relationships between the elder and younger siblings can be simply heartwarming. One Reddit video showing a precious moment between two siblings may give you an idea of what we are talking about. The video may leave you saying 'aww' repeatedly. And if you have an elder or younger sibling, you may feel like sharing the clip with them too.

The recording starts with a text appearing on the video explaining that the siblings were quiet for too long. While checking on them, their parent recorded a sweet moment between the siblings. The clip goes on to show the elder brother hugging and patting the younger sibling.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 8, the clip has garnered over 7,200 upvotes and tons of reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable moments shared between the two siblings and showered the comments section with love and best wishes for the duo. Many also pointed out what a precious bond the boys share.

“So sweet, the little smile when they look at each other,” wrote a Reddit user. “The smile on her face and look in his eyes.... omg they adore each other,” commented another.

“This absolutely melts my heart!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

