This boy is best friends with his little sister and it is heartwarming to watch

The bond between siblings is one of the most beautiful and strongest in the world. It is always heartwarming to see videos of older siblings taking care of their younger ones. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page myla_sundaze_, a baby account, that shows a young boy loving and being protective of his little sister. The video is really adorable to watch and it will melt your heart.

The video begins with the boy hugging his sister while she is lying down in a park. “This is how it all started. Myla just came into his life. Before I was pregnant, he told me that angels told him that they will bring him a sister. His sister is his best friend. I think he gave his angels a big promise. To protect her, give all his love and be her best friend forever,” says the text on the video as we see various shots of the brother taking care of his little sister and spending time with her. The video was posted four days ago and it has got more than 57,000 views so far.

“I’ve never seen someone with a bigger heart. How can someone have so much love,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“You have one amazing son. Your little girl is so lucky. God bless all of you,” commented an Instagram user. “I think you and your spouse demonstrate that type of love and he is just imitating what he sees… so kudos to you and your spouse for demonstrating such beautiful love to your son,” posted another. “This is so beautiful, he is an amazing young man, you have brought him up the right way. Sending love to you all,” said a third.

The girl is named Myla while her brother is called Marcus. The baby’s Instagram account has 16,000 followers.

