This cat likes to mop floors when his human isn't looking. Watch

This video posted on Reddit shows how a cat collects scraps of material and puts them in his water fountain. With these, he mops everywhere around the house.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:00 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Many believe that cats love to rest and relax at every little opportunity. But this video posted on Reddit proves this may be quite wrong an assumption to make. In the video, the cat can be seen arranging all its tissues, towels and other such materials that he can use to mop floors.

After he gathers all of these materials, he puts them in his water fountain so as to get them nice and soggy. He then often uses these pieces of cloth to wipe floors. His human also said that they find patches of mopped floors everywhere around the house.

“What’s your cat’s toxic trait? Mine likes to steal towels, oven mitts, face cloths, etc. and put them in the water fountain. Then mop the floors with them apparently since I find them in the most random locations with puddles everywhere,” reads the caption accompanying this funny cat video.

Look at what the mischievous catto does for yourself:

Since being shared around 15 hours ago on Reddit, this video has garnered more than 3,500 upvotes and several reactions from cat lovers on the social networking site.

“Oh that’s a power move right there,” reads a comment by a Redditor. “He’s clearly mopping your floors and helping you clean your home,” posted a second. To this, the original poster replied, “His purpose is simply to look adorable while doing what cats do best: making a mess! Lol what would we do without them to entertain us… I mean, I guess I have a spotless house for a change.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

