This cat loves to hide its pet mom's hair ties under the rug. Watch cute video

The video involving the cat and its pet mom's hair ties was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the cat who loves stealing the hair ties of its pet mom.(Instagram/@jolene_pouncing9to5)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:46 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Pretty much every single pet, be it a cat or a dog, simply loves to take things away from their humans and hide them. These mischievous acts end up to be lovely memories for their humans and whoever gets to watch videos that show such behaviour. Just like this one that has been shared on Instagram where a cat keeps hiding its mom's hair ties under the rug.

The video was shared with the caption that aptly captures what the cat must be thinking while it hides all of its human’s hair ties under the rug. It reads, “What could be more fun than hiding things from the humans?” It is complete with a few hashtags like #cat, #catsofinstagram and #pet.

The Instagram account dedicated to this catto named Jolene has more than 10,500 followers on it as of now. And they all look forward to the photos and videos shared on this page that chronicle the daily antics of this furry kitty. There is a good chance that this video will bring a smile to your face and this mischievous cat will make its way right to your heart.

Take a look at the cat video below:

The video has been shared on Instagram a few days ago and has more than 1.7 lakh likes on it already. This adorable video of the playful little cat has also prompted people to post several comments where they can be seen evidently adoring its antics.

One related, “Pretty sure all of my tweezers have been stashed somewhere by my cat along with all my pens.” “My cat used to do this with socks and she’d hide them under my bed. If I was missing a sock it was guaranteed to be in one of the mounds of socks under my bed,” narrated another. “She's got a mighty good collection stashed away there,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

