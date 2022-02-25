Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

This video shows different moods of two cats. Which do you relate to?

The video, posted on Instagram, showcases moods of two cats named Marlin and Ivy.
The imagem taken from the Instagram video shows the two cats.(Instagram/@merlinragdoll)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a cat video that may uplift your mood and leave you chuckling? Then here is a video that may leave you very happy. This video shows the antics of two cats. Not just that, the clip also showcases the various moods of the kitties. There is a chance that you will end up relating to them.

The video was originally posted on TikTok account called Merlin The Mad Ragdoll – who is one of the cats shown in the video. The other furry creature who also appears on the video is named Ivy. The clip again captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “Which mood are you?” The clip shows two cats lying on the floor. Then the video keeps on showing the different moods of the two kitties.

Take a look at the video to see which mood you relate to:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 50,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The last one,” wrote an Instagram user. “Merlin,” posted another. “A little of all,” expressed a third. Some also posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video? Which mood do you relate to most?

