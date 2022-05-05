This cute doggo goes on cycling and skating adventures with her humans. Watch

People who have pets, be it cats or dogs, will simply understand how difficult it is to spend even a moment without them. When one is having fun, they definitely would love to share it with their beloved pets. Just like these humans who wanted to include their cute little pooch on their daily cycling and skating adventures.

There is a good chance that this video will make you smile from ear to ear and brighten up your day. It happens to show how the humans ended up buying a harness for their furry, white dog. After doing so, they started carrying their dog with them as they went on cycle rides or skating in the park. The dog was also evidently happy to be included in the fun.

The post was shared on the Instagram page named Barked that has over 5.6 million followers who simply love dogs and enjoy the posts related to them shared on this page. This adorable dog video was shared with a caption that reads, “Got my dog a harness so she could join our cycle rides.” It was complete with an emoji of a cycle.

Take a look at the dog video that is going viral right here:

The post was shared on Instagram around 15 hours ago and received 3.1 lakh views on it so far. And the numbers only keep shooting up going to how adorable this fur baby is.

An Instagram user wrote, “Gonna do this with my Great Dane!” “Is that a labradoodle?” asks another comment. A third comment reads, “Perfect bend.”

What are your thoughts on this dog video?