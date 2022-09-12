This cute Golden Retriever dog is ‘basically Rapunzel.’ Watch video to know why

Many people often end up drawing a comparison between some beloved cartoon character and their pets, no matter if they are cats or dogs. This is exactly the reason why some of us even name our cute little fur babies after these cartoon characters. But this particular Instagram video showcases a Golden Retriever dog, based on whom an original song has been made with a twist to Rapunzel‘s theme song. And for this reason, people simply haven’t been able to stop laughing ever since it has been shared. It opens to show various snippets of what this adorable munchkin does all through the day, and it is the cutest thing that you will watch today, guaranteed.

It has been shared on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to the family that this Golden Retriever dog named Sunny lives with. They are known as the Holderness family and are an influencer family who also have a podcast. They have 8.2 lakh followers on the Instagram page where they share various videos and photos of their daily adventures. The caption to this dog video asks, “But really, why do dogs lay like that?”

Watch the video right here:

Shared on January 25, the video that features this Golden Retriever dog has received 1.53 lakh likes on it as of now.

“What a great day for your dog,” commented an Instagram user. “I am doing this with my dog,” reads another comment. “This is genius,” points out a third.