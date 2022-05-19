This dad was afraid of Pitbull dogs but is now inseparable from his pet. Watch

It is a common story in pretty much every household where people want to welcome pets, that some member or the other, especially parents, initially have a problem with pets. And there are several videos and real life incidents that go on to prove that once the pets come into their lives, many of these moms and dads end up being extremely affectionate towards their fur babies.

That is exactly the kind of situation that can be seen in one such video that has recently been shared on Reddit and gone viral for all the right reasons. The story behind this particular video is that the dad who can be seen petting his cute Pitbull dog was initially afraid of this breed. The caption explains, “My dad going from being terrified of Pitbulls to falling in love with one.”

This particular video of the cute Pitbull dog bonding with its human has been posted on the subReddit named r/aww. The video continues to show how the dad is sitting on a couch and continues to pet this sweet dog who is also quite interested in this moment. What is interesting and super sweet to note, is that every time the dad stops petting the dog, it looks at him as if to ask him, “Why did you stop?”

Take a look at this moment of bonding between the Pitbull dog and the dad:

The video was posted 22 hours ago on Reddit and has already received almost 5,000 upvotes. The tenderness of the man and his dog's friendship has led other animal lovers to leave comments under the video that features them.

An individual cutely wrote, “That was my grandma, scared of pitts. I had one for a while and he was just a big love bug. Grandma couldn't resist spoiling him. Lol.” “How can you not love this chunky boi?” asked another. “The Yorkie is like...I wanna play too! Cuties,” posted a third. To this, the original poster replied, “Haha she's so mesmerised by Luna (Pitbull) she just loves to watch her.”

What are your thoughts on the adorable bond between the dad and his beloved doggo?