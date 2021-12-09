Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This doggo doesn’t love cuddles, watch his reaction to his human’s hugs
trending

This doggo doesn’t love cuddles, watch his reaction to his human’s hugs

This Instagram video shows Colt the dog's annoyed expression as his human showers him with love. 
Colt the doggo who doesn't like hugs, being given one by his human anyway. (instagram/@colt_blue_the_catahoula)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:50 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Dogs are known to be super friendly and love cuddling with their humans most of the time - be it out of joy or simply to comfort their humans. But this Instagram video shows a dog who is not particularly fond of cuddles to say the least.

The video opens to show Colt who happens to be a Catahoula Leopard doggo based in Texas. He is seen sitting straight and through his expressive eyes, it is evident that he’s feeling very uncomfortable with all the love that is being showered on him by his human.

“Welcome to another segment of pretending to hate affection for 30 seconds,” reads the caption that accompanies this Instagram Reels video. As his human keeps hugging him, he simply doesn’t budge and sits with the same, unbothered expression on his face that is frankly hilarious to look at.

Watch this dog’s reaction here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted four days ago, this Instagram video has garnered more than 7,500 likes and several reactions from dog lovers around the world.

“Colt has such an expressive face. I love him,” commented an Instagram user. “Some hoomans are so needy. Gosh,” reads another funny comment. “His eyes are a whole mood,” posted a third. “As soon as she moved, he deflated in total relief,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this funny dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP