This doggo doesn’t love cuddles, watch his reaction to his human’s hugs

Dogs are known to be super friendly and love cuddling with their humans most of the time - be it out of joy or simply to comfort their humans. But this Instagram video shows a dog who is not particularly fond of cuddles to say the least.

The video opens to show Colt who happens to be a Catahoula Leopard doggo based in Texas. He is seen sitting straight and through his expressive eyes, it is evident that he’s feeling very uncomfortable with all the love that is being showered on him by his human.

“Welcome to another segment of pretending to hate affection for 30 seconds,” reads the caption that accompanies this Instagram Reels video. As his human keeps hugging him, he simply doesn’t budge and sits with the same, unbothered expression on his face that is frankly hilarious to look at.

Watch this dog’s reaction here:

Since being posted four days ago, this Instagram video has garnered more than 7,500 likes and several reactions from dog lovers around the world.

“Colt has such an expressive face. I love him,” commented an Instagram user. “Some hoomans are so needy. Gosh,” reads another funny comment. “His eyes are a whole mood,” posted a third. “As soon as she moved, he deflated in total relief,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this funny dog video?