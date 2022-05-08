This doggo has a pet cat of his own? Watch adorable animal video

Despite what several cartoons have portrayed it to be, dogs and cats can be friends more often than not. And the people who happen to have both of these adorable creatures at home, can definitely vouch for the truth behind this as they are known to be quite good friends as well. Just this fact has been proved right in this video that has recently been shared on Reddit and gone viral.

The video opens to show an adorable pooch and a cute feline sitting next to each other in an outdoor setting. They can be seen sitting on some grass and enjoying the company of each other as they have some moments of sweet bonding shared between themselves. The dog can be seen lovingly licking the cute cat and grooming it.

The catto can also be seen enjoying this moment and letting the dog lick it as much as he wants. This adorable video was shared on the subReddit that is named r/CatsWithDogs. It was shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “My dog and his cat.” The caption very aptly captures the emotion between the two animals that one can easily observe in this video.

Take a look at the video right here:

The video was shared on Reddit more than 23 hours ago, and has so far received more than 1,300 upvotes on it. The sweet video of the cat and dog being friends has also prompted several Reddit users to post some comments.

An individual wrote, “It kinda looks like the cat is still up in the air about this arrangement. Free baths - good, whether I want them or not - bad.” The original poster also took to the comments section in order to write, “I love them both.” A third person commented, “That's one chill cat.”

What are your thoughts on this beautiful friendship between the dog and the cat?