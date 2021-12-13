Home / Trending / This doggo is the best dancer you’ll come across. Watch her moves in this video
This doggo is the best dancer you’ll come across. Watch her moves in this video

This Instagram video shows a Golden Retriever doggo who dances by lifting her paws as her groomer tries to dry her.
The furry doggo Lilly, dancing as her groomer tries to dry her by raising each of her paws. (instagram/@goldenretriever_lilly)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:20 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

 

Have you seen the videos that show dogs or cats at their groomer’s? They are extremely cute and a delight to watch, especially with all the antics that these animals pull on occasions when they are being groomed.

This video begins to show a Golden Retriever dog named Lilly who was seen at her groomer’s office. But as soon as they got the dryer near Lilly’s paws, in order to dry them, Lilly simply refused. And that is the most fun part to know as to how she refused to do this - she lifted her paw and kept lifting both her front paws whenever the dryer came close.

Taking an advantage of this funny situation, the person recording this video made sure to capture how the dog’s paw movements resembled some pretty cool dance moves! “Best dancer,” read the comment that accompanies this cute video, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on November 24, this video has garnered more than 4.2 lakh views and several comments from people on the social networking app.

“This is the best,” commented an Instagram user. “Jump jump hahaha,” posted another. “So cute,” posted a third. “What a pro,” wrote a fourth. “Doing her lil dancey dance,” commented another.

What do you think of this dancing dog?

