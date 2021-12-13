This doggo is too lazy to walk, even when she’s on a walk. Watch funny video

Most dogs are super excited and always energetic, asking their humans to go for walks as and when possible. But this dog in the video shared on Reddit, is quite different to say the least. Even when on a walk, she barely wants to walk!

The video opens to show that a cute Corgi dog is being taken on a walk, and is on a leash so that she doesn’t run away. Or so it seems until viewers get to see that the dog likes to be dragged across the street instead of walking on it. For almost the whole video, the dog is seen lying on her side as her human keeps dragging her forth. She even changes positions and makes sure that she gets some free back scratches off of this exercise as she gets dragged while on her back.

By the end of the video, however, she is seen to get up and cheekily run on the grass while making eye contact with her human who is recording the video. “She does this every walk,” reads the caption to this funny dog video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted around 22 hours ago, this video on Reddit has garnered more than 32,000 upvotes and several reactions from dog lovers on the social networking site.

“Extreme scratcher,” commented a Redditor. Another individual commented from the point of view of the dog and wrote, “Listen. I’ve got an itch I can’t scratch and I gonna need you to drag me about a mile down that street. I’ll say when.” “Using the whole planet to scratch the dog,“ posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?