This doggo 'plays' the piano with his tail. Watch cute video to find out how

The video shows a doggo ‘playing’ the piano with his tail that keeps falling repeatedly on it.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 11:02 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

 

The videos that show pets doing something with no training or idea as to what they are doing are always a delight to watch. This video, similarly, shows how this adorable Golden Retriever doggo ended up playing a piano without understanding how he was even doing that.

The video opens to show this furry pooch lying on the bed and just beside it, is a keyboard or a mini piano. The dog is so excited that he keeps wagging his tail repeatedly to show it. This leads to his tail falling continuously on the keys of this piano and it even sounds quite melodious!

This short video was shot in Hbous, Lebanon and is by far one of the cutest videos you’ll come across today. The doggo’s adorable smile that accompanies its tail wags will just make your day.

Watch the cuteness overload right here:

What are your thoughts on this video?

Thursday, December 23, 2021
