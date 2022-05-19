This doggo's bark sounds like a car engine, netizens can't stop laughing. Watch

Oh, the things that pet dogs can do in order to catch the attention of their humans. In this particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral, a cute Pitbull dog can be seen trying its level best to grab its human’s attention - through a funny and strange kind of way to bark. The video will make your day with the dog’s sheer cuteness.

The video has been shared with the hilarious text insert that suggests that the sound that is coming out of this dog's mouth instead of normal barks, sounds quite unique. It implies that this sound might just be the answer when the car mechanic asks, “What does your engine sound like?” And this little joke has been making people laugh out loud. ““I think I need a new engine,” reads the caption.

The Instagram video has been shared on the page dedicated to this dog named Zeus who has above 37,000 dedicated followers. It has been collaborated on with the page named Barked. This doggo stays with its human in Long Island, New York in the United States of America. And its bio describes it to be ‘The goodest boy.’

Watch the dog video below:

It has gathered more than 3.6 lakh likes since being shared on Instagram just a day ago. The adorable yet hilarious dog video has also received several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at this dog's antics.

An Instagram user hilariously wrote, “maybe an oil change would fix it.” It was accompanied by emojis of laughing faces. “Very talkative puppy,” reads another comment. A third comment asks, “What say?”

What are your thoughts on this doggo’s unique bark?