This five-year-old rescue cat loves getting into the tub to take a bath. Watch

If you are someone who loves cat content or are a cat parent, then there is a chance that you are aware how most felines hate taking a bath. This video, however, shows such a furry baby that is exactly the opposite. Turns out, this sweet pet loves taking a bath.

The video of the cat named Winnie was originally posted on the feline’s Instagram page. The share, however, got viral after being re-posted by Instagram’s official page. “Rub-a-dub-dub, one cat in the tub! Meet Winnie (@showeringkitty), a 5-year-old rescue tabby who goes with the flow. ‘Winnie loves to go into the tub and under the faucet or showerhead,’ says her human Enza. ‘She does this first thing in the morning and calls for me to come and turn on the water, often while I’m still in bed’,” they wrote.

The video shows a very cute cat enjoying a bath. Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 6.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. A few also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Not all cats hate water,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” shared another. “Cute cat,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

