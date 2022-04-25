This Frenchman’s dance to Lazy Lad on the street is a treat to watch

Indian music is really popular all over the world now and people dancing to it on social media is proof. Instagram Reels are filled with people from all over the world dancing to Indian songs. It is delightful to watch videos of foreigners grooving to Indian songs. Like this video of a Frenchman dancing to the Bollywood song Lazy Lad from the 2013 film Ghanchakkar. The video will make you want to put your dancing shoes on.

The video was uploaded by Jika on his Instagram account one day ago and it has already received more than 1.14 lakh views. In the video, Jika, wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans, can be seen grooving to the song along with his dance partner on the street and it is a treat to watch. “Lazy lad vibes,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being uploaded, the video has got over 12,000 likes so far and the comments section is replete with fire and heart emojis.

“Super,” commented an Instagram user along with fire emojis. “Come to India,” said another. “Love to watch your dance always full of energy,” a third said. “His moves are so smooth,” reads another comment.

Jika has more than 5.34 lakh followers on Instagram. He is known for dancing to Indian songs on the streets of France along with his group of fellow dancers.

What do you think about this talented dancer who loves to groove to Indian songs?