This grandma's pickles aren't just a love letter to her late husband but also to support those in need

When her husband passed away last year, Usha Gupta or Naani ji as she’s referred to by many, knew exactly what she needed to do. After herself being hospitalised during the second wave for almost a month, she saw all the suffering and lack of resources many faced, especially the underprivileged. Once she was back home, she wanted to donate towards COVID relief.

Naani ji with her husband at the hospital last year.

That is when her grandchildren suggested she start a pickle business. So at the age of 88, after a fulfilling marriage that lasted 63 happy years, Naani ji became a businessperson.

But that’s not all. One of her grandchildren, Dr Radhika Batra, told Hindustan Times, “It's not a business, it's a charitable venture. The idea is to donate money to charity and the pickles are just our token of appreciation for you (customers).”

Usha Gupta with her husband and grandkids.

Usha Gupta now spends almost the whole day running her pickle business and loves having something to look forward to. “It's giving her something to do, a sense of purpose, some sort of satisfaction of helping so many people,” Batra told Hindustan Times. Many also place their orders just for the handwritten note that Usha Gupta writes in Hindi as a heartfelt message from her side.

A handwritten note that Naani ji sent with the pickles.

What’s interesting is that she has also written a book named Bharatiya Shakahari Vyanjan (Indian Vegetarian Recipes) that they often send along with orders.

Part one of Usha Gupta's book named Bharatiya Shakahari Vyanjan.

An old photo of Usha Gupta with her family.

Their plan is to run this business just like this and not venture into mass-production to keep its essence intact. “It's purely something done out of love and affection that she had for my grandfather, and out of the affection that we have for her,” Batra said.

Proceeds from Naani ji’s business have so far helped more than 65,000 homeless people across four cities to get their meals. It’s also gone towards COVID relief and other such charitable projects that help mobilise resources for those in need, without narrowing down on any specific section of people.

What are your thoughts on this inspiring story of a fresh start for a noble cause?

