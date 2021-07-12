This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

It’s astounding how sometimes people make simple changes to regular things and make them even better. This innovative scarecrow is among them. A video of the rather amusing scarecrow is being widely shared across social media and it has impressed many including former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows this scarecrow that is mounted on a stick that is attached to a spring at the bottom. Its top has a cycle handle and the scarecrow figure appears to hold it. What makes the whole thing interesting is that the wind makes the whole figure move.

While at first glance it seems impressive and funny, pause a second and imagine what it would be like looking at it at night.

Watch the video below:

The video, on Twitter, has collected over 9,000 likes and varied comments since it was posted a day ago.

“A visitor seeing this for the first time, at night…” an individual commented. “This is the kind of Scarecrow even Batman would be afraid of!” reacted another. “Is this to scare crows or humans?” wondered a third. “Forget crows, even I am scared after seeing this at 1:12 AM,” added a fourth.

Virender Sehwag also shared the video on his Instagram page.

What do you think about this scarecrow?