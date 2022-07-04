This image has a dog hidden in it. Can you spot her?

If you are someone who loves solving brain teasers, puzzles and optical illusions, then here is an image that might intrigue you. The image shared on Reddit challenges people to find a dog hidden in plain sight. The image has left netizens stunned, and many could not spot the dog without hints.

"She is not allowed on the new couch. We came home early. Has anyone seen Daria?" reads the caption of the photo shared on Reddit. The image showcases a drawing room which has a couch, table, plants and TV. A dog named Daria is hidden in plain sight. Can you spot her?

Take a look at the image below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the image has received more than 460 upvotes and numerous comments.

"She is really good at camouflage," shared a Reddit user. "I'm not seeing anything. .. maybe you could circle her in red?" posted another. "No Daria here, only fluffy pillows," shared a third.

For those still trying to spot the dog, here's a picture that may help. In the image, the dog is encircled by red colour.

The image shows the dog named Daria encircled in red. (Reddit/@adamchain)

How long did it take for you to spot the dog? Were you able to find her without looking at the answer?

