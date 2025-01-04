Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This Indian CEO earning 48 crore per day is world’s highest-paid employee. It’s not Sundar Pichai or Satya Nadella

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 04, 2025 11:40 AM IST

Reportedly, the world’s highest-paid employee earns an astonishing annual salary of ₹17,500 crore, nearly ₹48 crore a day.

An Indian CEO has emerged as the highest-paid employee globally. According to reports, the executive has an annual salary of 17,500 crore, which brings his daily earnings to nearly 48 crore. He is Quantumscape founder and the company's former CEO, Jagdeep Singh.

This Indian CEO stepped down from the position in 2024 and currently works as the CEO of another startup. (File Photo)
This Indian CEO stepped down from the position in 2024 and currently works as the CEO of another startup. (File Photo)

Who is Jagdeep Singh?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland, followed by an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business. He also has a master’s degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Also Read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta to sell her Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada bags and shoes: ‘It guts me to...’

He started his career by working at various companies, including HP and Sun Microsystems. In 1992, he founded AirSoft, followed by another company in 1998. After his stint as founder and CEO of other companies, he established QuantumScape in 2014. His present profile is that of the CEO of Stealth Startup on LinkedIn.

His X profile reads @startupjag, a hint to his latest startup, which operates in stealth mode. It is a strategic phase for startups to avoid public attention or ensure secrecy from competitors.

Quantumscape’s founder and former CEO Jagdeep Singh. (LinkedIn)
Quantumscape’s founder and former CEO Jagdeep Singh. (LinkedIn)

Jagdeep Singh gave up his position as CEO in Quantumscape to Siva Sivaram in February 2024. However, he is still a member of the company board.

Under Singh's leadership, Quantumscape rapidly grew. This growth also contributed to his remarkable salary package, which reportedly included stock options potentially valued at $2.3 billion.

Also Read: Kunal Kamra asks Blinkit CEO to reveal wages of delivery partners, says quick commerce exploits gig workers

About QuantumScape:

According to the official website, the company aims at “revolutionising energy storage and powering a decarbonised future.” Founded in 2010, the company is at the forefront of electric vehicle (EV) battery technology. It manufactures “fast charging, long-lasting and safer batteries.”

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On