This Indian CEO earning 48 crore per day is world’s highest-paid employee. It’s not Sundar Pichai or Satya Nadella

An Indian CEO has emerged as the highest-paid employee globally. According to reports, the executive has an annual salary of ₹17,500 crore, which brings his daily earnings to nearly ₹48 crore. He is Quantumscape founder and the company's former CEO, Jagdeep Singh. This Indian CEO stepped down from the position in 2024 and currently works as the CEO of another startup. (File Photo)

Who is Jagdeep Singh?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland, followed by an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business. He also has a master’s degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.

He started his career by working at various companies, including HP and Sun Microsystems. In 1992, he founded AirSoft, followed by another company in 1998. After his stint as founder and CEO of other companies, he established QuantumScape in 2014. His present profile is that of the CEO of Stealth Startup on LinkedIn.

His X profile reads @startupjag, a hint to his latest startup, which operates in stealth mode. It is a strategic phase for startups to avoid public attention or ensure secrecy from competitors.

Quantumscape’s founder and former CEO Jagdeep Singh. (LinkedIn)

Jagdeep Singh gave up his position as CEO in Quantumscape to Siva Sivaram in February 2024. However, he is still a member of the company board.

Under Singh's leadership, Quantumscape rapidly grew. This growth also contributed to his remarkable salary package, which reportedly included stock options potentially valued at $2.3 billion.

About QuantumScape:

According to the official website, the company aims at “revolutionising energy storage and powering a decarbonised future.” Founded in 2010, the company is at the forefront of electric vehicle (EV) battery technology. It manufactures “fast charging, long-lasting and safer batteries.”