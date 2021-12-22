This is how ‘grandma’ picks up dog everyday while its human is away. Watch

A sweet video on Reddit , involving a dog and an elderly woman, is melting hearts left, right and centre. There is a high possibility that the video that showcases a sweet interaction between the woman and the pooch will win you over too. It may also make you say aww – and that too repeatedly.

The video is posted with a caption that gives a context to it. “This is how it looks when my tenant who we call grandma picks up my pup, everyday I’m at work and they hang out all day,” it reads.

The video opens to show a room with a dog sitting on a couch. Within moments, a woman opens the door and enters the rooms. Almost instantly, the dog jumps down from the couch and starts running around her. The video then shows her collecting a few things from the room and then both going out of the room. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is how the woman interacts with the dog. At one point in the clip, she even addresses the pooch as “sweetheart.”

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has gathered more that 63,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote how the clip is absolutely amazing to watch.

“Towards the end… “Ok, sweetheart”… my heart melted,” wrote a Reddit user. “She is so sweet, I love her,” expressed another. “Awww… he loves grandma time,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?