This is what baby elephants do to make new rescues feel like they’re part of a herd. Watch

If you are someone who loves seeing the videos and images involving elephants, then there is a possibility that you follow Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram. It is a NGO based in Kenya and works towards rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephant. They often share amazing content on their Insta page. The posts not only show various antics of the elephants but also educate people about the gentle giants. Case in point, this post about what the baby elephants do to make new rescues feel like they’re a part of the herd. The post is complete with a sweet video.

“New rescues don’t go out with the herd immediately. They need some time to regain their strength and build trust with their Keepers. So, while they settle in, the Nursery herd comes to them! Every morning and evening, the orphans stop by the newcomers’ stockades to say hello. (Or, if you’re Bondeni, Kindani, and Kinyei, you get distracted by a turf war over an empty milk carton… but they came over with the best intentions!) This small gesture of greeting goes a long way in making new rescues feel like they’re part of the herd,” they explained.



Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 21,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Their way of showing to newbies that life is fun!” commented another. “I love them so much,” posted a third.

