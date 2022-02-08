Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This ‘lily pad’ is not what it looks like. Watch video to know why

The video of the ‘lily pad’ post on Instagram has wowed people.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a ‘lily pad’.(Instagram/@amauryguichon)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Wow,” probably that is the word you will be inclined to say after watching this video that shows a ‘lily pad’. However, as you may have already guessed from the headline it is not a real flower. It is actually a replica made using chocolate. Created and posted by pastry chef Amaury Guichon, a video shows him making the amazing item.

“The Lily Pad! Asian inspiration for this Matcha/Yuzu dessert! #amauryguichon,” he wrote while posting the video on his personal Instagram page. The video opens to show the chef creating the floating leaf of a water lily plant. He does so by pouring chocolate in a mould and then spraying it green. The video then shows him creating the other intricate parts of the lily and the whole process is simply mesmerising to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. People couldn’t stop praising him for his incredible creation.

“The detail on that flower is OUTRAGEOUS. Deserves its own video,” wrote an Instagram user. “That was mesmerizing to watch. So beautiful,” posted another. “Pure art,” shared a third. Many also posted heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

