This little girl in a playground is an exact representation of Monday blues. Watch

Just when you were having the time of your life while catching up on that binge-worthy web series or an interesting book, Monday hits you hard with much pending work and work calls. If you are familiar with this feeling then this video shared on Twitter featuring a little girl may just speak to your soul.

Shared by Buitengebieden, the video shows the girl sliding from a small slope in a nonchalant manner as other kids run around her. The little one seems totally unfazed by the ruckus going on around her and casually lies on the field. “Monday mood,” reads the apt caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some four hours ago, the clip has garnered over 74,000 views and over 3,800 likes. People totally related to the little one’s mood and described their thoughts with a tone of hilarity. Many also pointed out how the girl’s expression was exactly what many have on a Monday while working. Some simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

“This has definitely caught my mood and that of many others I would imagine,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is me every day,” commented another. Former basketball player Rex Chapman also shared the video with a funny caption. “Monday’s amirite?” he wrote with some laughing emoticons.

Here’s how some netizens reacted:

Do you relate to this video?