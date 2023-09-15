This puzzle video has left people asking if it is ‘real’

A puzzle video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) has left people perplexed. The video shows an individual rearranging some pieces in a rectangular frame. Soon, the person adds new pieces to the existing ones. However, what is surprising is that the new ones perfectly fit into the same rectangular frame too.

The image shows a new puzzle piece perfectly fitting into the same rectangular frame. (X/@mathladyhazel)

“Mind blowing maths puzzle. I see but I don’t believe it,” wrote X user Math Lady Hazel while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

The video opens to show pieces numbered 1 to 5 arranged inside a rectangular frame. As the video continues, an individual changes their order and adds a sixth one. Surprisingly, all six pieces fit perfectly in the same frame. The person then adds yet another puzzle piece, which also fits into the frame without any problem.

Take a look at the puzzle here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since been viewed over 15,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected a flurry of likes and comments from puzzle enthusiasts.

Here’s how people reacted to this puzzle video:

An individual commented, “The change in height, and consequently the changed frame, is obvious by observing piece 3 between the first and third version.”

“Mind the gaps between the shapes, before and after,” expressed another.

A third shared, “I’m confused. You think this is real?”

“I think he swapped the frames,” posted a fourth.

