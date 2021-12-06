This senior doggo takes a warm bath when he gets sore, his dog brothers look on

Pet dogs are the most energetic and a delight to be around. But with old age, a lot of them often end up needing extra support, care and added comfort. This is the time when their beloved humans can give them all the love that they deserve.

This tweet shared by the official Twitter account of We Rate Dogs, shows a senior dog in a bathtub who is lying down and feeling the warmth of his company. Surrounding him are three of its most loved beings - two of his brothers and his human dad. The human can be seen supporting the dog's head with a floating pillow.

“This is Buckaroo. He is 12 years old and sometimes he gets sore. Warm baths always help him feel better. His dad holds his pillow and his brothers come by for emotional support. 14/10 for all,” reads the caption that accompanies this sweet photo.

Take a look at the viral tweet right here:

Since being posted on December 4, this photo has won hearts around the world and managed to rake up more than 1.5 lakh likes within this short span of time. It has also received various comments from dog lovers around the world who couldn't keep calm about how adorable this picture is.

“I will hold his pillow too!”, volunteered an individual. “How are dogs so good?”, asked another, followed by a generous amount of crying emojis. A third posted, “you haven't lived until you've catered to a chocolate Lab,” referring to the fact that this doggo is a Labrador. “Good pups, good human,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this adorable bond between the human and his dogs?

