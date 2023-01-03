This tabla cover of Rema, Selena Gomez’s Calm Down has the Internet vibing. Watch

Rema and Selena Gomez’s duet Calm Down, a soothing ballad about a failing relationship, has been a fan favourite since its release. While many have shared beautiful renditions of the song, others have posted videos dancing to its beats. Recently, a duo shared a soulful tabla cover of the famous song, and as expected, it has taken social media by storm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours and this is how we spent our time. Feel the vibe #CalmDown,” read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #Tabla and #Fusion. The Instagram reel shows artists Shobhit Banwait and Nihal Singh playing the globally popular song Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez on tabla. And the beats are such that it might prompt you to get up and shake a leg.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on December 23. It has since gathered more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s what several verified handles and netizens wrote in the video’s comments section:

“Behatreen,” wrote RJ Kisna in the video’s comments section with fire emoticons. Atlanta-based musician Ankit Patel aka Shehnai Guy also reacted to the video and shared, “So good!!!” “Dope,” posted an individual. “Just made my day. Fabulous,” expressed another. “Loved how you are mixing western and our musical culture together. Also, the tabla played by you guys was dope,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON