This video shows a list of things that a tiny little rescued kitten loves. Watch

Little creatures - be it babies or tiny little animals - are always quite a delight to behold even when they are just living their lives and being their adorable selves. Just like this one cute kitten whose video has been shared on Instagram on a page that is run by a woman who rescues cats and kittens, named Heidi. She is based in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn in the United States of America and this Instagram page has over 1.46 lakh dedicated followers on it. Through this page, one can also foster, adopt or donate towards the well-being and rescue of cats and kittens.

This particular video opens to show a cute kitty named Winnie and the Internet hasn't been able to keep calm since then. The kitten video is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Winnie is the definition of rollie pollie for anyone wondering.” It continues to show a list of things that this kitten likes. For example, a plush toy, drinking milk from her little feeding bottle, and the like.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just five hours ago, the video has already gotten more than 17,500 likes.

One comment reads, "Don’t forget that Winnie loves you as well." "What a sweet rollie pollie baby! I love her so much! Thank you for all that you do," an Instagram user comments. A third person asks, "Does anybody else start crying because it's so cute? Is it just me?"